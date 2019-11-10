Geowulf - My Resignation

Childhood friends Star Kendrick and Toma Banjanin dived into the dream-pop scene last year with their luminous debut album ‘Great Big Blue’ and now Geowulf have finally returned, delivering their most mature and sophisticated work to date.

On their follow-up LP ‘My Resignation’ there is an overall, holistic sense of growth, whereby most tracks are centred around the topic of loneliness — both learning to accept it and also embracing the space it offers.

‘I See Red’ doubles as the first collaboration with Justin Parker (who’s worked with the likes of Lana Del Rey and Bat For Lashes) and details the ebbs and flows of trying to be the best version of yourself. Standout ‘Lonely’ has a melody you’ll be trying to get out of your head for weeks and with its delicate production and translucent vocals, it secures itself as one of the band’s career-peaks.

The brilliance of Geowulf is their ability to transport listeners to a state of mind that’s completely vulnerable, physically feeling exactly what the band is projecting. There are no throwaways or fillers, each track represents a point or moment in their life and shines as a complete individual — making its listening a complete full-circle journey and experience.

‘Falling’ is an utterly beautiful and breathtaking moment on the album, like being been blinded by the sun on the brightest summer day. On the contrary ‘Rainy Day’ does the exact opposite, with its down-tempo chorus and drawn-out vocals. Only a band like Geowulf could express such an atmospheric scene via sound.

There’s an admirable shift in attitude throughout this album, with newfound acceptance and confidence which was not so apparent on the band’s debut. That’s not to say their debut wasn’t riddled with brutal honesty, this record is just a statement on where Star and Toma currently stand in their 20s; a coming-of-age project to make logic of life’s natural ups and downs.

By learning to grow from life’s heartbreaks and break-ups, Geowulf have delved into corners of lyricism only reached through learning the breadth of expectation to put upon yourself and others.

8/10

Words: Nick Lowe

