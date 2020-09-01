Georgia - Seeking Thrills

The youthful, thrill-seeking (much like the title suggests) exploits of Georgia Barnes position her as an unwittingly and encouragingly confident new face of the British music scene. Early singles from this album - most notably 'About Work The Dancefloor' signalled that something different, something bold, something exciting was on the way on her sophomore full length and, for the most part, these assumptions are realised.

An action-packed first half sees club-ready hit after club-ready hit line up to give your ears a well- needed explosion of brilliant electronic-based pop music, welcoming in the new decade on a confident and self-assured footing.

The record loses a bit of forward momentum as it negotiates a more uneven second half, with tracks like 'I Can't Wait' and 'The Thrill' standing out as shining lights amidst a more by-the-numbers selection of tracks that please as much as they ultimately leave your memory not too long after hearing.

Nonetheless, the stellar opening exchanges are mostly good enough to carry the album across the finish line and confirm that Georgia, five years after stepping into the limelight, is now more in control of her own sound than on her debut. She exudes the beauty of an artist comfortable in the idea of taking risks, an asset she’d do well to keep hold of as, from what exists on this record, you feel that a classic is just around the corner.

7/10

Words: Michael Watkins

