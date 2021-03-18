Frankie Stew And Harvey Gunn - Handle With Care

Containing eight downbeat tunes, Brighton duo Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn have gone all-out with this earnest project.

Just over a year since their last release, 'Handle With Care' feels like a headway moment for the British-rap duo. In this piece we get to see the pair completely transparent, as they exaggerate feelings of self-growth, battling their inner saboteur, and manifesting patience. From start to end the narrative is clear, like most of us, Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn have too been struggling with the perils of all three of these UK lockdowns.

Wrestling with themselves as they desperately try to make it from one day to the next, 'Handle With Care' finds the pair share their minimal highs, to their turbulent lows. If this project gives anything, it’s reassurance. Reassurance that none of us are alone in the arbitrary feelings of complete emptiness we might often feel. It’s refreshing to see artists being so open about this type of subject. 'Handle With Care' poetically normalises, as triggering as it can be to open up about mental health, it’s an imperative conversation to have.

Album title and opener, ‘Handle With Care,’ is a short introductory – sturdy, melodic and simply breathe easy. As you glaze your way through this project, the titles seem more and more fitting, as each track details its own struggle, you can’t help but feel just how delicate this instalment really is.

Following is single release ‘Tears On My Window’, a track so tranquil it's surreal, as Frankie sings, “I don’t know how I feel, can’t tell if its fake or real, wish I could just keep still.” In, ‘Tears On My Window,’ FS&HG embrace extremely relatable feelings of turbulence, and hopelessness.

Album standout, ‘Save My Soul,’ easily sits as God tier amongst, ‘Tears On My Window.’ Resting as the projects half-way mark, ‘Save My Soul,’ is accompanied with angelic backing vocals from Sylvia Mwenze and Scarlett Fletcher – a two piece known as Mwetcha.

Everything about this project feels elevated through and through, as you make your way through the tracklist, form the mumble spoken word vocal delivery, to the sturdy, minimal beats to the track titles. 'Handle With Care' is a delicate, and heartfelt project to get behind.

Concluding with, ‘Plants Don’t Grow,’ this track feels like the perfect finale, slightly buoyant whilst continuing the theme of nonchalant beats and delicate vocal delivery, there’s something about this track that rains hope.

In short, 'Handle With Care' feels like a care package you can unpack when you need, exuding warmth, and nonchalant energy – 'Handle With Care' is an essential project made for Sunday listens.

7/10

Words: Laviea Thomas

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.