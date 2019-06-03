Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes - End Of Suffering

Given that Frank Carter’s personality was always bigger than whichever scene it happened to find itself trapped in, his current role as a larger-than-life solo artist suits him well.

The ex-Gallows/Pure Love front man’s third album with The Rattlesnakes finds him flushed with self-confidence you could blunt a knife on. His ever-charismatic (and now actually bloody good) voice stampedes all over this record like a hippo in heat, leaving some pretty standard ‘AM’-indebted rock songs trampled in its wake.

‘End of Suffering’ is the musical equivalent of dropping Tim Curry in a school play. He just chews up the scenery, reducing everything else to background noise. His lyrics are blunt yet honest, taking personal demons and harnessing them to stadium-ready anthems like ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Angel Wings’, all the while avoiding self-parody.

Carter has become, to all intents and purposes (and against all expectations), a 21st Century Billy Idol, combining punk sneer with classic rock flamboyance – transformed into something iconic.

7/10

Words: Josh Gray

Marmozets, Big Spring, Creeper

