Finn Foxell - Talk Is Cheap

West London wordsmith Finn Foxell has quietly built a cult following over the last couple of years. So much so that Complex tipped him as one of their emcees to watch in 2020, alongside the likes of Dutchavelli, M1llionz and OFB. While the aforementioned tell their truths through the medium of UK Drill, Finn’s vibe is calm and understated, drawing from the sonics of smoked-out hip hop, trap, grime and UK Garage. The quality of his new EP ‘Talk Is Cheap’ could prove to be his breakout moment.

Across eight tracks, elements from those various genres melt into one another. The project’s cohesiveness is achieved through Finn’s deep tones and assured, honest verses. Don’t let loud-smoke induced laidback energy fool you though; the encompassing message in his bars is one of self-belief and collective growth with his day ones.

‘Talk Is Cheap’ showcases an impressive musicality too, from the Jazz piano on opener ‘Coming in 3s’ to the Spanish strings of the Safiyyah assisted follow-up ‘Shout Me’. Finn’s willingness to a sing on a hook works well; it feels like a natural facet to his artistry and on project standout ‘Steady’ it’s juxtaposition with gritty, up-tempo verses on mental-strength in the manor elevates the track to new heights.

Project closer ‘Pressure’ drives home the overriding theme of ‘Talk Is Cheap’ - say less and do more. It’s the EP’s most forceful cut, leaning on grimy synths and Drill-laced bass to leave listeners in no doubt about Finn’s ability to bar with the best of them.

8/10

Words: Robert Kazandjian

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.