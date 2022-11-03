Ferris & Sylvester - Superhuman

The opening riff of Ferris & Sylvester’s debut brings it hurtling into what seems set to be a full speed ahead stomp. Don’t be deceived, though. They’re far more multi-faceted than that. The duo never let you settle into the mood they dangle in front of you – instead, on their debut album ‘Superhuman’, they tend to relentlessly whip you from place to place instead. From the slyly flirtatious to the furious, Ferris & Sylvester are prepared to show every card in their deck.

Smashing through the labels attributed to the pair, ‘Superhuman’ feels like its making was intended to push them in as many challenging directions as possible. Admirably, they thrive in all of them. They’re equally tender and riotous and balance both with a deft delicacy. ‘Flying Visit’ leans on a host of strings to offer the album its most transcendent, ethereal moment. They growl and rasp their way through other grasps, employing all-out rock riffs to add a much-needed snarl to their delivery.

The two’s voices meld together with heavenly results: like the light to the other’s dark, the powerful grace of Ferris’ vocals is perfectly complimented by Sylvester’s sonorous harmony. Each gets their time at the forefront of a particular track – Ferris’ compelling prominence on ‘This Is How My Voice Sounds’ is a standout – but when they are working in tandem and meeting in the middle, their most successful tracks are made.

They’re consistently playful, both lyrically and sonically. Through every attempt to travel down a new avenue, however, every track is tied by one thread: they’re all full of heart. As they explore their musicality and meander through various themes, there’s an unshakeable sense that ‘Superhuman’ is ripped from the centre of who Ferris & Sylvester are and delivered through an overwhelming love.

7/10

Words: Neive McCarthy

