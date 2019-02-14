Feeder - Tallulah

The infectious combination of hooks, imaginative lyrics and dark verses are key components in Feeder’s output, and ‘Tallulah’ is a celebration of that.
With a natural approach to song writing, this new material is stripped-back without a massive focus on production.
Echoing iconic bands such as Foo Fighters and Hüsker Dü, the band’s life-long love of North American rock is pronounced on ‘Youth’ and ‘Fear Of Flying’.
The satisfying Pavement-like feel of ‘Daily Habit’ creates a contrast to the metallic sensation of ‘Kyoto’.
‘Tallulah’ is classic Feeder, and it is hard to think of anything more fitting for a 10th album.
8/10
Words: Susan Hansen
