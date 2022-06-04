Father John Misty - Chloë And The 20th Century

“The more they abhore you, the more I adore you,” croons Josh Tillman in the opening showtune ‘Chloë’ from his fifth album as Father John Misty. Dripping in old hollywood glitz and glamour, Chloë sets the theatrical tone of the album, which sees Tillman and producer/multi-instrumentalist Jonathan Wilson resume their long-term collaboration. Drawing from references throughout the last 100 years, they create an entrancing world in which time and genre are ever changing but there is one constant – Chloë.

On ‘Chloë…’, Tillman moves away from self introspection and dealings with religious trauma to focus on what he does best: passionate and disillusioned yearning. He immerses us in overly romanticised views of Chloë, a figure he both loves and loathes.

The album’s façade of grandeur allows Tillman to process conflicting feelings, its sense of splendour is warped in the same way a fading memory would be. He mimics many musical styles throughout, taking us through his sepia-toned memory of romance. This Baz Luhrmann-esque overly saturated version of the past shows him remembering each element in an overly grand pompus way, which in itself is extremely on-brand, however, by playing with genre and nostalgia he finds new ways to do so. Up-picked guitar in ‘Only A Fool’ adopts a 1950s feel, whereas Olvidado (Portugese for forgotten) features a Bossa Nova jazz tempo, also subtly echoed in the final song.

Crooning like no one has crooned before in tender ballad ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’, Tillman presents a stark juxtaposition against bittersweet tracks such as ‘Funny Girl’ and ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’, where he offers the sharp put down, “what’s the point in being everybody’s girl.” With trademark sickly sweet sarcastic lyrics paired with a sophisticated swing reminiscent of Etta James, it is a highlight.

In places, the full frontal schmaltz distracts from how good the lyricism is. Tillman’s classic wisecracks are ever present, yet take on a new form when paired with the razzle-dazzle of his melodies, in an ode to the high camp wit of the likes of Mae West. This does not waver, even throughout the album’s weaker tracks.

Tillman’s closing track ‘The Next 20th Century’ is the showstopper, despite being the least glitz and glam of them all. A jarring, heavily distorted guitar riff, brings both narrator and listener crashing into the 21st century. At nearly seven minutes, its mix of Metallica and Ennio Morricone feels modern, yet once again, feeds back to into the Hollywood cinema of it all.

‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’ is a sprawling statement with little concern for the outside world, he gushes over Chloe’s successes as a star yet laments how crowds praise her – he wants her all to himself. The record is vast yet insular, and you cant help but get swept up by the show.

8/10

Words: Megan Warrender

Dig This? Dig Deeper: Jonathan Wilson, Etta James, Ennio Morricone

