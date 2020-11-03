Fake Laugh - Dining Alone

Kamran Khan – the man behind Fake Laugh – isn’t someone who shies away from his melodic pop sensibilities. Neither does he seem to have a complex ethos in his approach to making music. To be clear, this isn’t a criticism. His philosophy appears to be one of musical liberation and carefree expression, where his aim is simply to compose as interesting and enjoyable a record as possible.

‘Dining Alone’ is the clearest distillation of this to date. Recorded with producer Louis Milburn, who encouraged Khan to focus on progressive improvisation. This sense of pop experimentation is apparent on opening track ‘Ever Imagine’ – the instrumentation on which is deliberately chaotic, while Khan’s melodies act as hypnotic earworms.

After this early moment of experimentation, the first half of the record delivers some of the more conventional pop tracks on ‘Dining Alone’. Both ‘Near You’ and ‘Alarm Bells’ are clearly influenced by both The Beach Boys and The Beatles, with harmonies and expressive melodies illustrating the expansive soundscape.

The title song at the centre of the record is perhaps the most interesting on the entire album, with the track perfectly capturing the feeling of numb loneliness. ‘The Empty Party’ again captures this sense of solitude in a much more assertive way, with the head-banging distorted guitar riff juxtaposing with Khan’s morose delivery.

Although the second half of the project has some moments of innovation, such as ‘Platze’, in general you are left feeling slightly short-changed by the glimpses of inventiveness spread throughout. ‘Dining Alone’ is an album that is difficult to dislike, but also somewhat hard to love. Khan can write excellent pop melodies, but sometimes takes the safe option when clearly capable of more experimental choices.

That said, there are moments of unique character and innovation here.

7/10

Words: Will Rosebury

