Ex Hex - It's Real

Music that’s perfectly poised, polished and branded as punk seems like a conflicting anomaly, but Ex Hex do a good job of putting a pop stamp on traditional rock structures: the suppressed melancholy of ‘Cosmic Cave’, for example, eliciting the same melodic impulse of ‘60s pop and Blondie during their epoch.

‘It’s Real’ should be commended for being courageous and empowering – think anthems for an enlightened generation – but while Ex Hex are more fun than furious, a bit of indignation wouldn't go amiss. Their propensity for classic rock riffage sounds somewhat outdated now, too, and ‘It’s Real’ doesn’t quite pack the same punch as their debut ‘Rips’.

In these trying times, it’d benefit from being a whole lot more confrontational.

5/10

Words: Hayley Scott

