Essiebons Special 1973 - 1984 // Ghana Music Powerhouse

If you thought that Analog Africa was done bringing the fire and ass-shaking rhythms before 2021 peaced out, you were mistaken. In an era where many artists are understandably dropping their most somber material penned during the hellscape which was 2020, special sonic gratitude must go to Samy Ben Redjeb and team for delivering vibrant gems from the past to keep us smiling. This time around it’s a compilation of some long-forgotten as well as never released numbers from the golden age of Ghana’s club scene.

This set was started with and then dedicated to producer Dick Essilfie-Bondzie, a legendary figure in West African music who helped install some independence into the local music scenes. A lifelong lover of jazz and highlife, aged 20 Essilfie-Bondzie was sent to London to study business before returning and starting a job with the Industrial Development Corporation. In the post-war years, the former colonial powers still held sway over the music industry, labels such as Decca, Parlophone, and Philips setting up professional studios and engineers, but still needing to send masters to England and the Netherlands to get pressed. Essilfie-Bondzie had different ideas, and in 1967 travelled to the Netherlands to negotiate a deal with Philips to set up his own vinyl manufacturing plant in Ghana.

With Philips providing the necessary equipment and the entrepreneur offering the factory, a deal was made where Philips could use the local business to press their own releases while Essilfie-Bondzie was free to produce and press the artists he wanted to promote. With the plant up and running he quickly formed the Essiebons label, its highlife-focused sister label, Dix, and he became known as ‘Mr. Essiebons.’ With American funk, psych, and soul bleeding into the local scenes, Essiebons and his labels were poised and ready to capture an explosion of creativity and genre-mashing power.

Fifty years later, the shrewd businessman and producer was readying for his 90th birthday celebrations, but once it was delayed due to Covid-19 set about building a new compilation highlighting his influence on West African music alongside Analog Africa main man Ben Redjeb. Sadly, Essilfie-Bondzie passed before the compilation had been finalized, but beforehand had discovered some never before released instrumentals and afrobeat bangers whilst digitising his archives. Of the 14 tracks included, six have never seen the light of day. These songs feel nothing like castaways though, easily holding their own alongside songs by recognized scene names such as C.K. Mann and Ernest Honny.

The latter's four featured numbers will appeal to any William Onyeabor fans, jazzy organ, whacked-out synths, and rough drumbeats melded together for some danceable psych. It still sounds as fresh and exotic today. Mann turns up via two incarnations, the second, with his ‘Big Band’ offering the smoothest cut, ‘Fa W'Akoma Ma Me’ a Latin-infused number boasting bursting horns and slinky Cuban-style guitar. The previously lost ‘Ahwene Pa Nkasa’ by Joe Meah is a funky delight, screeching synths, and a bopping bassline jamming out for seven minutes of wonderful weirdness.

'Essiebons Special-' sees Analog Africa do what they do best, acting as both an excellent introduction to Ghanian music of the era but also as a fine tribute to Mr. Essiebons. With its mixture of wonky psych, fiery funk, and jazzy jams, this may stand as the label's most eclectic and enjoyable compilation of the year. If you love to groove, look no further than this set of scorching songs to keep you moving during the dark, cold nights.

8/10

Words: Sam Walker-Smart

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://analogafrica.bandcamp.com/album/essiebons-special-1973-1984-ghana-music-power-house" href="https://analogafrica.bandcamp.com/album/essiebons-special-1973-1984-ghana-music-power-house">Essiebons Special 1973 - 1984 // Ghana Music Power House by Various</a>

