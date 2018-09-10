Empress Of - Us

The new Empress Of album has arrived and its perfectly warped synth-pop production is a great statement for the musician's second studio album.

'Us', the open diary of Lorely Rodriguez, throws authentic vocals into a mix of contemporary dance beats; a combination of sounds, proven to be a satisfying mix, executed by the singer herself. It’s mesh of alternative R&B, with potent drum beats create for an unusually soothing and nonchalant listen.

Euphoric track ‘Everything To Me’ opens the album fittingly, as the singer's vocals glide alongside the beat - it's a strong introduction to the story of 'Us'. ‘Trust Me Baby,’ the third instalment of the album, swirls in mechanic beats. Rodriguez shows off her Latin speaking as she sings, “Confía en mí,” translated into English as, “trust me baby,” an infectious play of words and stand-out addition to the setlist.

Switching up the tone is the melodically pleasing ‘Love For Me,’ an easily relatable bop and a ballad everyone needs; “I wanna know if you’ve got love for me,” sings Rodriguez. A question we’ve all asked our crush once sober and at least four times intoxicated.

Following the cycle of love, is the chopped and screwed track, ‘I’ve Got Love.’ Sizzling in a brew of electronic funk beats, fetching harmonies and wired clashes, this cut bounces in a range of buoyant intensities. Diverse in sound, the quirky synths and playful lyrics are an animated touch to follow up ‘I’ve Got Love.’

Ending 'Us' with somber vocals and silky percussions is concluding single ‘Again.’ Tampering with warm synths, and angelic spoken-word lyrics, this number unwinds a pure and more exposing side to Empress of. An endearing, and wholesome end for an album so wonderfully content it it’s own bubble.

7/10

Words: Laviea Thomas

