Eliza Shaddad - Sept~Dec

If you’re familiar with Eliza Shaddad’s music, you’ll know what a talent she is. If you don’t, her latest EP ‘Sept~Dec’ is a great introduction to what she can do.

‘Sept~Dec’ sees a change in direction for Eliza. She has come back grungier and edgier, combining indie and alternative rock. The is especially noticeable on opening track (and latest single) ‘One Last Embrace’. Eliza sings, with her breathy vocals, about desire (“Like some tidal wave that wants to pull us under/Can you hear it growing stronger”).

It’s gritty and honest, and her confessional lyrics play a theme which run across the EP. The EP focuses on different forms of withdrawal and isolation-sex, normalcy, friendship and craving connections. It was written at the same time as Eliza’s debut album, ‘Future’. The second track ‘Same As You’ is bittersweet and has a dream-pop vibe.

Previous single, ‘Girls’ is about the trials and tribulations of close female friendships. It features Eliza’s trademark powerful vulnerability. It is a poignant track (“I wish you’d let the walls down/ Darling let yourself be found”). There’s a real intensity to the song which evokes emotion.

‘Sept~Dec’ is an extremely personal body of work. Elia’s songwriting is outstanding and this EP is a stunning collection of nostalgic guitar pop songs.

8/10

Words: Narzra Ahmed

