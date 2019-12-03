Efterklang - Altid Sammen

Altid Sammen’ (translating to “always together”) is the fifth album from Danish band Efterklang, and their first release in seven years.

It is a record full of sonic experimentation, which the trio are known for, and examines all the relationships, which connect us from nature to death and much more in between.

The nine-track album is sung in Danish, in collaboration with B.O.X., a baroque ensemble founded by lute player, Pieter Theuns. ‘Vi er unedeling’ (“We are infinite”) is calm and pared down, whilst ‘I dine øjne’ (“In your eyes”) has a more synth-based sound.

This is a joyous, unique and tender album.

7/10

Words: Narzra Ahmed

