Eels - Earth To Dora

What do you do when you are launching a new album? In the case of E from Eels you post an imaginary conversation between himself and his musical hero John Lennon where they discuss everything from the TV show Friends (good) to Trump (bad, very bad!).

This dialogue is yet another reminder of E’s storytelling which has been reflected throughout the thirteen albums released by the band. The fourteenth is ‘Earth To Dora’ a delightful, mainly soothing collection of songs that is a comforting departure from previous records that have had a propensity to be pretty dark.

If previous albums were the storm, ‘Earth to Dora’ is the calm after the storm and it follows the beginning, the end, and the potential return back to the same relationship. It is essentially a soap opera in twelve songs.

The beginning of the album (and the relationship) is akin to that all-important honeymoon period and starts in a sweet and good-natured way with ‘Anything For Boo’ which is bound to put a smile on anyone’s face, despite the slightly basic lyrics "Anything for Boo, my love is true / It’s true, it’s true..." and so on (you get my drift!) This then leads on to ‘Are We Alright Again’ which is essentially someone looking for reassurance from their partner.

The album (and the relationship by the same admission) takes a slightly darker turn with ‘Are You F***ing Your Ex?’ which lets call a spade a spade is a pretty direct and accusatory track that is also deliciously catchy. You can imagine this track appearing on many an Instagram reel posted by a spurned lover.

This then leads on to ‘The Gentle Souls’ which seemingly represents the final nail in coffin in the relationship and you think it’s all over, but in true soap opera style, there is a dramatic plot twist which comes in the shape of ‘Baby, Let’s Make it Real’ and ‘Waking Up’.

For all of E’s melancholy brooding, ‘Earth to Dora’ still has a tender and vintage vibe. Although E seems to have adopted the role of a hapless romantic that is unlucky in love, this record is still strangely upbeat. The plot thickens!

7/10

Words: Emma Harrison

- - -

- - -

