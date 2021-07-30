Durand Jones & The Indications - Private Space

Soul music is timeless. But many fall into the trap of producing musical tributes rather that blossoming in the face of inspiration. Durand Jones & The Indications need not worry. Dancing with disco beats, synthesisers, velveteen vocals and funk grooves, they toy with what it is to be retro-inspired whilst driving a genre forward.

And what perfect a time for this album to come out, when the world isn’t a “sea of love” and instead we’re faced with hardship. “At the end of the day, I just want people to close their eyes and forget where they are. Just the way a Stevie Wonder album does for me,” says Jones.

It’s immersive and ambiguous, these tales belong to you as much as they do the person next to you on the train. You’re invited into a private space, unaware that a mirror stands between yours and others lives. Because our internalisation of events often struggles to transpire into understanding and relatability. We are blind to how mundane the drama in our lives is. As we fall in love, heal our soul and reminisce, we do so alongside thousands of others.

And it is this very essence that Durand Jones & The Indications capture. The beauty of the normal. From the classic, “I know you came with your friends but who you leaving with” ('Witchoo') to the comforting “if you need me, you just need to reach out” ('Reach Out'). They’re comfortable and familiar, much needed in a time where we can’t quite grasp onto the idea of “normal”.

“We’ll be arriving into people's lives as they're exiting a really tough period,” Aaron Frazer (drums/vocals) observes, “hopefully this allows people to get together again, to share and experience catharsis.”

8/10

Words: Megan Walder

