Duckwrth - SuperGood

Multi-faceted superstar Duckwrth’s latest offering is his most notable to date, boasting an extensive body of work that leaps from funky hip-hop to old-school R&B. The lyrical prowess, peppermint production and first-class features make this record truly eye-catching. An energised Duckwrth has flaunted himself as a profoundly aware of the musical landscape he finds himself in, rather than succumbing to short-lived trends, he has created a feel-good anthem that appeals to the masses.

This is the perfect context for Duckwrth to realise an album like this, where people are very much in need of escapism. Tracks like ‘Super Bounce’ and ‘Coming Closer’ both land boisterous bops that even Brockhampton would be proud of. The hedonistic heights of the album are tactfully balanced out with slow-wine ballads such as ‘Kiss U Right Now’ that provide some much-needed breathing time in between intermittent frenzies of dance.

In this increasingly claustrophobic time of our lives many of us may have forgotten how important it is to dance. Nothing communicates this more than tracks like ‘Tuesday’ which is a club-read anthem. Just when you think proceedings have come to an end ‘Find A Way’ acts as a musical equivalent of last orders, energetically concluding the album with the last dance of the night.

The diverse range of music on offer is second to none, but in certain ways acts as an Achilles heel of the record, the competing genres feel cluttered, never quite firmly settling on a succinct sound. That said, this body of work is strictly feel-good and reinforces the promise behind Duckwrth’s major label debut.

7/10

Words: Josh Crowe

