Dinosaur - To The Earth

Before the release of their third album, ‘To The Earth’, jazz quartet Dinosaur were in a precarious position. Their debut album was nominated for Mercury Prize. As with EVERY jazz album on the shortlist they sadly did not win but being featured was a prize in itself. Immediately the album was being spoken about by critics and music fans alike.

Follow-up ‘Wonder Trail’ was judged with an air of suspicion. Was their debut a fluke and could ‘Wonder Trail’ live up to its hype? Luckily, it did, building on the strong foundations for the debut, but never sounding like a 2.0. Now they have returned with ‘To The Earth’. Before listening, we know what Dinosaur are capable of. Fortunately, ‘To The Earth’ matches their first two albums, whilst showing a maturity in songwriting.

A prime example of this newfound maturity is ‘Slow Loris’. From the outset this is one of the tenderest songs released in recent years. The horns sound like velvet and the percussion swells below the surface. At first you do not really notice it, but after a few plays you realise it is the lifeblood of the album.

Lead single ‘Mosking’ is a sedate seven minute clattering monster. The percussion sounds like it was cobbled together from the kitchen. Things tinker, scrape, and spring behind playful horns. And this is what Dinosaur do so well. They can combine traditional playing with avant-garde elements, but instead of something grating, they end up with something that is charming. ‘Absinthe’ lives up to its name. Throughout you are trying to work out where you remember the horn riffs from, but you cannot quite put your finger on it. Much like the morning after a night on the green stuff.

The standout track is ‘Banning Street Blues’. Whimsy flows from every pour of it. Throughout there is a jaunty riff that is reminiscent of Michael Garrick at his more playful. As it bounces along gaining momentum, and solos, you are swept away in one of the most pleasurable musical moments of 2020. There are motifs that could easily have been plucked from classic 70s sitcoms, but instead of sounding trite, it sounds vibrant.

The album ends on a reflective note. ‘For One’ is not mournful, but it is not as buoyant as the previous tracks. It reminds us that everything comes to an end, no matter how good it is. It’s sequencing, after the delirious ‘Banning Street Blues’ is a masterstroke. Instead of ending on a high, and us wanting more, Dinosaur end the album with a level of poignancy.

‘To The Earth’ does not have the impact as ‘Together, As One’ or ‘Wonder Trail’. The main reason for this is that this is the group’s third album, so we know what to expect. What they deliver, however, is the finest collection of songs they have written to date. While the compositions are lithe, they also pack a punch. It shows that the group has pushed themselves as well as their approach, but there is still something comforting to the sound that made them so captivating in the first place.

8/10

Words: Nick Roseblade

