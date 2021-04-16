Dinosaur Jr. - Sweep It Into Space

Noise rock pioneers Dinosaur Jr. continue their post-reunion winning streak with this exuberant new set, co-produced by Kurt Vile .

Following on from 2016’s 'Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not,' J Mascis and co. have now solidified a run of albums which, for this writer's money, even betters their late 80s and 90s output. As ever, Mascis' Jazzmaster licks soar into the stratosphere as his slacker drawl muses over life and longing while bassist Lou Barlow and drummer Murph provide meaty backing, tethering the fuzzed-out solos and freakouts. In short, it's business as usual in the Dinosaur Jr. camp, but business is good, and there are still some subtle changes to appreciate.

Lead single, ‘I Ran Away,’ is one of the group’s poppiest cuts to date, followed in spirit on ‘And Me,’ a pure foot-tapping indie gem that evokes the heyday of college rock radio. The band has hardly gone soft in middle age, though, 'I Met The Stones' and 'Hide Another Round' boasting some Grade A riffage for the pedal connoisseur. Barlow's traditional two tracks also shine this time around, 'Garden' easily the most emotionally rewarding song he's fronted.

It's another touchdown for the guitar heroes, one we suggest cranking up loud and enjoying in the spring sunshine.

8/10

Words: Sam Walker-Smart

Dig it? Dig Deeper: Pavement, Car Seat Headrest, Witch

- - -

- - -

