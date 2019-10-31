Diet Cig - Do You Wonder About Me?

New York-based duo Diet Cig channel complex emotions, broken relationships, and coming-of-age angst in their sophomore album, ‘Do You Wonder About Me?’

The long-awaited album is alt-rock at its core, but Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman experimented with different sounds and genres to redefine their band’s sound. Ranging from pop-rock to more punk, the two show different elements of their sounds and capabilities as artists. The songs are still punchy and full of lyrics about insecurity as they were on their 2017 debut, ‘Swear I’m Good At This,’ but this time the music is more controlled and less angsty - by stripping back the guitar the songs focus more on Luciano’s vocals.

The release is just what indie rock has been missing: the beautiful dichotomy of vulnerability and self-reflection mixed with striking punk rock elements The 10-track release is snappy but brief, with half the songs coming in at two minutes. The short songs are nice, giving a burst of energy to the album, and mix well with the slightly longer pieces.

The album’s opener ‘Thriving,’ lets listeners know the duo has been, well, thriving over the past three years. The lyrics play with the duality of wanting to let someone know you’re better without them, but still wanting them to notice. The backbone of the tune is a strong guitar and clashing of cymbals, giving a bit of texture to the tune.

‘Who Are You’ is catchy and filled with guitar riffs, thrashing drum lines, and snappy, repetitive lyrics. The track is very Tigers Jaw meets Kississipi, and is a fierce indie anthem. Things take a slower turn in ‘Night Terrors,’ based on Luciano’s night terrors and constant insomnia. There’s a rawness and sweetness in the track, as it’s not just about strange sleep habits: it’s about embracing and accepting the weirdest parts of yourself. This is a theme throughout the album, of accepting the parts you can’t change about yourself and putting your energy somewhere else.

The adolescent-like tracks continue with ‘Makeout Interlude,’ an ode to youth. It’s endearing, with quant vocals and soft, strumming guitar. It’s a slight nod to a similar track titled ‘Apricots’ on their previous album, with both songs coming in at just a minute.

The duo let out their angst in ‘Flash Flood,’ an indie punk anthem. Drums crash and take over the song, with the vocals taking a backseat. The annoyance and anger in Luciano’s voice bring out a nice rawness, while drum solos bring a nice texture to the tune. The track is a crowd-pleaser and will be perfect for a moshpit when the duo comes over to the U.K. in autumn for their rescheduled tour.

For fans of Diet Cig, the tune is reminiscent of the distress and unease in the songs from their debut album, with twangs of vulnerability bringing a softness to the track. A reprise of ‘Night Terrors’ (aptly titled ‘Night Terrors (Reprise)),’ a synth version of the song, brings the record to a close. It’s a dreamier and lighter rendition that doesn’t feel boring, which can often happen with reprises. The use of a synthesizer is relaxing and cathartic and ends the record on a strong note.

What makes the album successful is that the duo has clearly grown and played their strengths. No two songs are the same - each one brings something new and tells a melodramatic story to the album. There’s a good mix of more punchy tunes and sweeter tracks, making it a well-rounded record that's been worth the wait.

8/10

Words: Caroline Edwards

