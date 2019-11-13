Death Valley Girls - Under The Spell Of Joy

‘Under The Spell Of Joy’ lives up to its name. It’s 38-minutes of infectious guitars, mesmerising melodies and choruses that genuinely make you sing along. It is the album that we all need, but didn’t realise we wanted.

‘Little Things’ feels like a mixture of The Langley School Project, Broken Belles and The Shaggs. It’s a joyous thing of beauty. Enthusiasm seeps from every pour. Everything about ‘Little Things’ has been engineered for you to play as loud as you can and dance around like a loon.

The best thing about the album, and there are a lot of good things to it, is just how simple it is. Nothing feels overthought, calculated, or insincere. The songs come across like gentle gusts of warming wind when you are out late without a coat. With each song you feel your spirit being energised a little bit. But what did we expect from the Death Valley Girls?

7/10

Words: Nick Roseblade

- - -

- - -

