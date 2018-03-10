Death Valley Girls - Darkness Rains

The correct order of describing the new Death Valley Girls album can go one of two ways. Pulsing, hyper-charged, scuzzy rock – or heavy, disruptive, and better yet impactful. Either way, they're back, but this time with a vengeance.

'Darkness Rains' exemplifies a modern tap on fun house, whilst dabbling in punk-rock alternatives, with the militant beats and chaotic lyrics, making for a spiritually-driven listen. Setting the tone is opener ‘More Dead’ throwing us straight into the deep end with its hard-hitting beats, and distorted lyrics. This track encompasses the idea of blown-out force and is a triumphant start to the album.

First release the guitar driven, ‘Disaster (Is What We’re After),’ stands out as the album's most obviously psychedelic tune, playing around with swirling, juddering riffs, and pop harmonies, this track sets us off with an easy-going tone. The repetition of, “disaster is what we’re after,” riddles as the cut's most infectious hook.

Practising grunge, with ear-splitting riffs at neck-break speed, the LA psych-rock band hone down - guitar music isn’t just for the long hair dudes who don’t shower. ‘(One Less Thing) Before I Die,’ kicks up a fuss, firing a range of weird sounds, this track really covers the idea of getting in that last powerful message before departing. Standing over 90 seconds long, ‘(One Less Thing) Before I Die,’ is definitely one for the adrenaline junkies - high in volume, and bass.

Concluding with steady bass throbs and mystic lyrics is the album's finale, and most nonchalant track, ‘TV in Jail On Mars.’ Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Bonnie Bloomgarden sits at the core of Death Valley Girls, and it's her effortless whispers that make their makr on ‘TV in Jail on Mars,’ evoking a calm, hypnotic end to a proto-metal setlist.

7/10

Words: Laviea Thomas

