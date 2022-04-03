Dave's 'Starlight' Dares To Play It Simple

It's often noted that Dave has built two strands to his career.

There's his album work - lengthy, working with a great degree of depth - and his singles, which leans more towards immaculate, and vivacity.

Now, there's no strict divide between the two - his catalogue remains complex, and at times contradictory - but the dichotomy, for the most part, holds.

'Starlight' however is slightly more difficult to categorise. The production utilises a Frank Sinatra hook, while the slippery beats pivot between UK drill elements and something a little more trans-Atlantic.

It's an arena-level single, with Dave channelling a directness he perhaps hasn't utilised since his history-making number one single 'Freaky Friday'.

The verbal dexterity, though, illustrates the genius behind his 2021 album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ (which is still Top 10, by the way, eight months on from its release).

Pivoting between directness and allusive eloquence, 'Starlight' locates the balance between Dave at his most playful - check out the video for more evidence of that - and the artist as lyricist, as poet.

A multi-dimensional return, 'Starlight' adds yet another facet to Dave's work - tune in now.

- - -