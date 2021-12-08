Dave East, Harry Fraud - HOFFA

HOFFA’s fitting opening track ‘The Disappearance’ begins with a news report on the missing James Riddle Hoffa, against a backdrop of piano keys courtesy of Harry Fraud. Then in comes Dave East (along with a saxophone), wasting no time, shedding light on where he’s been, what he’s been up to and highlighting the return of his tried and tested writing method of a pen and pad. It may seem like a small detail, but it’s this added potency, depth, and clarity of thought that has perhaps been missing from his previous few projects. Paired alongside the atmospheric and grandiose production of Harry Fraud, it arguably makes his latest collaborative album his best project since his breakout 2016 mixtape, 'Kairi Chanel'.

For those that don’t know, Jimmy Hoffa was an American labour union leader who disappeared forty-six years ago to the day of the album’s release. Known for his links to organised crime, his death is widely speculated to be linked to the Mafia, while his body has never been found. Dave East has often spoken of his own ties to the streets, this project highlighting his metaphorical evolution from street goon to mob boss, reflecting his ever-rising status in the rap game.

Across 14-tracks Dave East and Harry Fraud bring out the best in each other. The Harlem rapper utilises his multiple flows and taps into the raw and gritty energy - albeit more refined and focused - that made Nas sit up and take notice, signing him in 2014. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn producer is able to use the full scope of his production arsenal. A frequent collaborator amongst hip-hop royalty from Jadakiss and Curren$y to Jim Jones and Smoke DZA among others, his cinematic style consisting of samples and live instrumentation serves to augment the narrative themes on which the albums foundation is built.

Layered throughout are snippets and samples of interviews with Hoffa, further immersing the listener into the experience. This isn’t the first time East has attempted to stick to a narrative theme over the course of a project, having previously tried it on his debut album Survival. This time around though, the ideas feel more fleshed out and better executed. He commands the microphone, not only telling you about his experiences and lessons he’s learned through his time in the spotlight but audibly showing you in every hook, verse and bar – leaving you hanging on to every word.

Recorded during the filming of the second season of the award-winning, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, in which he plays the role of Method Man, the album includes a stellar supporting cast. From the aforementioned Curren$y and Jim Jones to Benny the Butcher, French Montana, G Herbo, Kiing Shooter and more, each act brings something different to the table - Don Pablo holding his own with each of them. Griselda’s influence is not limited to The Butcher however, as Westside Gunn curated the album, with an art exhibition being put on to add to its promotion. Kiing Shooter’s appearance on the track 'Yeah I Know' is also the last song recorded with him and Dave East before his premature death last year at the age of 24 due to complications with COVID-19.

By the album’s closing track, 'Red Fox Restaurant', named after Hoffa’s last known whereabouts, Dave East has proven his credentials as a star in his own right and not 'Just Another Rapper'. As he balances acting, clothing, modelling and of course rap, he is careful to make sure his business ventures don’t overshadow his work ethic when it comes to his name in the East Coast streets. Known more for his rhymes these days than for selling that white, New York’s Don Pablo is without a doubt in the best form of his life and career and in contrast to Jimmy Hoffa, he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

8/10

Words: Aaron Bishop

