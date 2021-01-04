Dan Croll - Grand Plan Live

In a world of missing live music, Dan Croll is able to provide a new live version of his third album, 'Grand Plan', and it’s soothing vocals, low-key feel combined with calming instrumentals come together to create something magical.

The beauty of this album is that it was created in the same studio it’s predecessor was - Spacebomb Studios in West Virginia - yet it’s different. It brings together all the feelings a listener has had during the COVID-19 pandemic and creates a smile like no other.

This is an album that brings a live music vibe in the best way possible, it’s a grab a glass, toast to the return of live music and enjoy a night of acoustics and meaningful lyricism with friends type of project.

Tracks such as ‘So Dark’, ‘Surreal’ and ‘Coldblooded’ make this album shine more than anyone thought. ‘So Dark’ was recorded live in a taxi, ‘Surreal’ was recorded at Will Rogers beach and ‘Coldblooded’ was created in Old-Style Guitars in L.A. The creativeness here is genius.

As the crashing waves are distinctively in the background of ‘Surreal’ and as the passing by of cars in ‘So Dark’ are clearly heard, it’s something that can provide any listener with comfort. Creating this album brought Croll a new sense of purpose and a positive outlook on life, which is what is translated in this body of work.

The Liverpudlian, who is now based in L.A, has been able to produce a 12 track production that is as clean cut as his acoustic guitar and the world around him.

8/10

Words: Josh Abraham

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.