Cypress Hill - Back In Black

On their 10th album Cypress Hill sound as fresh as ever.

Yes, the topic of weed does feature, it’s Cypress Hill, but this time it doesn’t feel cliché. ‘Open Ya Mind’ questions its legislation and what that actually means. ‘Bye Bye’ is about trying to stay mentally awake while politicians pass legislations that remove out rights under our noses. It shows they still have something to say, rather than going through the motions.

Thanks to Black Milk’s production this is their most accomplished album since 1995's ‘Temple Of Boom’.

7/10

Words: Nick Roseblade

