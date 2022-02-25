Conway The Machine - God Don't Make Mistakes

Conway The Machine’s rise drove Griselda – the label he helped forge – to undreamt of heights. The Buffalo stable now stands as one of the pivotal forces in American rap, with a plethora of projects across the pandemic tying together underground styles and mainstream acclaim.

Earlier this week, though, Conway The Machine officially left the label . Rumours of his exit has permeated the previous 12 months, with the acclaim lavished on 2020’s outstanding full length ‘From King To A God’ illustrating the rapper’s astonishing natural gifts.

New album ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’ arrives with a number of questions hanging over its head. Why did Conway leave Griselda? How will the decision impact his art? Can he retain the focus of his previous project?

While he doesn’t supply all the answers, he does supply one key piece of information: Conway The Machine doesn’t make mistakes.

Out now, ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’ is a crucial, intense, viral listen. Opener ‘Lock Load’ wrestles with almost industrial sounds, while ‘Tear Gas’ – which features both Rick Ross and Lil Wayne – is a stunning moment, a point of graduation for a rapper who has swum up-stream almost his entire life.

The intricate production work on ‘Piano Love’ is worthy of Dilla, while the taut ‘Drumwork’ illustrates the rhythmic qualities of Conway’s bars. ‘Wild Chapters’ is a multi-faceted piece of word play, yet for all its succinct nature follow-up ‘Guilty’ is every bit as gripping.

A 12 track record that boasts a ruthless success rate, every single song on ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’ lands with the utmost ferocity. Previous single ‘John Woo Flick’ remains anthemic, ‘So Much More’ rumbles with concrete physicality, while the Jill Scott aided ‘Chanel Pearls’ leans on his soulful introspection.

Closing with the Annette Price elevated title track, ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’ is an incredible statement from one of hip-hop’s most unique voices. A rapper who is impossible to predict – even by those closest to him – Conway The Machine’s latest about-turn has resulted in a career high. ‘God Don’t Make Mistakes’ is a stunning, multi-faceted achievement.

9/10

Words: Robin Murray

