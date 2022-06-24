Conan Gray - Superache

There couldn’t be a better title for Conan Gray's sophomore album than 'Superache'. The full-bodied pop project is practically bursting at the seams with raw feeling, detailing the addictive highs and excruciating lows of love. Gray leads listeners on a journey through the specifics of heartache: unrequited love, afflictions of the past, the pains of letting go and moving on… has anyone checked in on Conan? Is he doing OK?

At times, the details of his torment are almost beguiling. Personal, yet relatable, Gray manages to craft a world of sentiment with each track - every one a petite concept piercing the heart of the listener.

Lead single 'Astronomy' is a definitive highlight and intriguing acoustic change for the popstar. Sentimental acoustic guitar, starry piano and reverberating vocals propel the listener into space - all building to a rip-roaring bridge that muses on falling slowly out of love.

Lighter tracks such as 'Best Friend' and 'Disaster' provide some upbeat toe-tappers that successfully balance out the record. - In the album’s opener, Gray sings, "I wanna love like the movies." This enchanting melody is joined by staggered guitar and head-banging percussion, making ‘Movies’ feel straight out of a coming-of-age movie. Pop, but make it meta.

'Superache' is a definitive evolution for Gray. A matured turn since his debut 'Kid Krow', 'Superache' continues to exemplify Gray's flair for pop bops, but with ripened introspection.

9/10

Dig This? Dig Deeper: Olivia Rodrigo, Khalid, Troye Sivan

Words: Gem Stokes

