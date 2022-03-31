Chloe Moriondo - puppy luv

In true Chloe Moriondo fashion, ‘puppy luv’ is sugary sweet and viciously sour. Very much an encapsulation of Moriondo’s career up to now, this new EP is a charming collection of raw emotion and weightless bedroom pop anthems. Taking inspiration from all things canine-adjacent, the EP is a lyrically sharp and witty doggy delight. Taking a more stripped back approach than 2021’s Blood Bunny, the EP pays respects to Moriondo’s humble acoustic beginnings, acting as a heartwarming reflection of where they have come from - before charging forward into their next phase.

Opening track and lead single ‘sammy’ starts the EP off on a wholesome note; the track is a glittery, warm burst of love, all lyrics circling around Moriondo’s life-long pooch pal Sammy. The track is like cotton-candy, a sweet, unrestrained show of affection that gets stuck between your teeth - before moving into the introspective, poignant coming-of-age anthem ‘nice pup’.

The balancing of sweet and sour means that moments never feel too dark - there is a playfulness in the air. This is also thanks to the canine-adjacent imagery, acting as a softener. ‘nice pup’s ethereal whispers of “I’ll be a nice pup if that’s how you want me” act as a perfect metaphor for never feeling quite up-to-scratch, always trying to please other people. ‘my dog wont miss u (dead 2 me)’ is also a bitter bite of a track, talking about a crappy ex - but it never feels mean-spirited, with it’s poppy flow and Moriondo’s jokey, blunt whisper of “idiot.”

The EP’s inclusion of ‘werewolf’ also serves as a perfect sign of how far Moriondo has come over the last few years. The track was the first Moriondo ever recorded in-person in a studio - yet manages to fit in perfectly. The track’s soft, gorgeous reflection on being young and desperately longing for a place to belong is reflective of the bedroom-intimacy Moriondo has become well-known for - a vulnerable honesty that she luckily still maintains to this day.

‘puppy luv’ reminds us of exactly what makes Moriondo so charming - that refreshing level of honesty, happily allowing us a spy into her diary as she serenades us through the pain. The EP acts as a reflection of Moriondo’s own coming-of-age, paying respects to all that they have accomplished thus far - even going so far as to include a cover of Florence & the Machine’s ‘dog days are over’ in homage to those early YouTube days of ukulele covers. It serves as a perfect one-stop-shop for all things Moriondo - and it’s absolutely lovely.

7/10

Words: Emily Swingle

