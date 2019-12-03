Chastity Belt - Chastity Belt

Though self-titled albums can sometimes feel lacking in imagination, with Chastity Belt’s fourth album, it feels like an aphorism, a statement of intent.

And well it might. Earmarking the end of a brief hiatus, it’s mellower, more introspective than previous offerings, while at the same time feeling as poignantly ‘Chastity Belt’ as anything that’s come before it.

Tracks such as ‘Rav4’, ‘Elena’ or ‘Split’ all float with an ethereal grace that’s a far cry from the grungey garage-pop of their early days.

Elegant, understated, Chastity Belt is the sound of a band matured, and it’s all the better for it.

8/10

Words: David Beech

