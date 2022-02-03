Charli XCX Aims For The Carnal With 'Baby'

Charli XCX has never hid from her emotions.

A songwriter with no boundaries between her art and her life, the pop figure - on record, certainly - lets everything pour forth.

New album 'CRASH' is a case in point. Charli XCX at her most revealing, it moves from plaintive introspection to something rather more carnal.

'Baby' is the digitally charged eroto-banger you've been waiting for, a spicy, unrelenting piece of bonk-pop.

Opening with classic string sweep, 'Baby' then moves into house-leaning digi-pop with a slight early 90s New Jersey feel.

The pulsating production is set against a purring Charli XCX vocal, in which she boasts: "Imma f*ck you up..."

In the press note Charli XCX cuts close to the bone: “The track is about great sex."

Directed by Imogene Strauss and Luke Orlando, you can check out the video below:

'CRASH' will be released on March 18th.

