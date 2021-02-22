Central Cee - Wild West

Where do we even start with this one? No, seriously? Ending what has been referred to as a “terror- dome” of a year amidst many prolific One To Watch lists for this coming 2021, Central Cee, in what’s arguably been a short space of time to the masses, has flown to the forefront of British Rap in no time at all with his charged-up street heaters and dexterous flows. Although the West London native only released three singles last year; 'Molly', 'Day In The Life' and the inescapable hit 'Loading', Cench has rightfully become a force to be reckoned with.

Today, the hit-maker has delivered his debut mixtape entitled ‘Wild West’, which to my surprise is quite the body of work. Spread across 14 tracks and with no guest features, this project is the full- length introduction that supporters have been eagerly waiting for over the past few years. Carrying a boast-worthy slew of bangers behind him, he has become one of the hottest acts in London. Patched together with several pre-released tracks, ‘Wild West’ places his ever-growing artistry and versatility on a shining platter for all to hear.

Introducing the mixtape with '6 For 6', the haunting and slightly eerie production is swiftly graced with his punching flow and assertive bars, “Put in the work for years for this / This ain’t no coincidence / Back then when I weren’t so lit / Now I’m lit they’re pissed”, he raps. Posing as a taste for what’s yet to unravel, we journey through the Trap-esc sounds of 'Fraud', an unapologetic cut that enables him to further highlight his growth; “Fresh out the trap, my song just charted / Ain’t even started / I’m not in my bag”, Cench flexes.

As we transition through the infectious hooks housed in both 'The Bag' and 'Commitment Issues' which I’m sure will receive quite the airtime on the incoming stories across Snapchat and Instagram – not to mention everyone’s newfound love for TikTok, it’s tracks like 'Dun Deal', 'Sex Money Drugs' and 'Xmas Eve' that accommodate his reputable grit.

Now, before the self-claimed A&Rs and commentators of Twitter come and give their two pence, it’s worth noting that although this mixtape might not be as “cohesive” or “conceptual” as some music- heads may have wished for, ‘Wild West’ is simply a collection of tracks that not only provide versatility but show what Cench has to offer as a whole. In creating a track for every given mood or setting, the soon-to-be rap-star has handed over a slew of top-notch tracks that we're sure will take over summer… welcome to the Wild West.

8/10

Words: Elle Evans

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.