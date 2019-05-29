Carla Dal Forno - Look Up Sharp

The second album by Carla dal Forno, the Australian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, is a winning combination of straight-to-the-point spectral pop and airy instrumentals.

With a bass-heavy, early digital sheen, it nods to the ‘80s post-punk and new-wave obscurities she plays on her monthly NTS Radio show but sees them reimagined and recast with a woman at the fore.

While ‘Leaving for Japan’ is a beautiful, delicate song with something of the Twin Peaks theme, ‘Don’t Follow Me’ and ‘Push On’ show, dal Forno is just as adept at creating drama from sparsely layered atmospherics and a forceful beat.

7/10

Words: Wilf Skinner

Dig it? Dig deeper: A.C. Marias, Anna Domino, Maria Somerville

