Cadet - The Rated Legend

With ‘The Rated Legend’ Cadet seals his legendary status in UK rap, showcasing natural storytelling ability through gritty lyrics and deep understanding of an authentic sound.

Taking the limelight on tracks such as ‘Support me’, ‘Trust em’ and ‘Speechless’, it’s worth noting that collaborations were always a key part of Cadet’s work, too. Boasting a great ear for sonic chemistry, this album utilises features from the likes of Krept, Wretch 32, Chip, and Deno – who steps up on ‘Advice’, a 2018 UK smash that allows both artists to flourish on their own terms.

This album showcases Cadet’s endowment and creative dexterity, from upbeat cuts like ‘Roley’ and‘Do What I Like’, to profoundly emotional works of art like ‘Still’. It’s the perfect way to honour Cadet while staying true to his unique vision, and as Krept says: “No longer underrated you definitely died as a legend.”

Rest in peace Cadet.

8/10

Words: Ramy Abou-Setta

