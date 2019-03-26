C Duncan - Health

For album number three, multi-instrumentalist C Duncan has beefed up his sound with help from Elbow’s Craig Potter, leading a cast of musicians.

The result is a rich, widescreen album that’s insular and reflective while keeping one foot firmly on the dance floor.

Direct and deeply personal lyrics concerning relationships and his sexuality are offset with largely upbeat ‘70s soft rock and disco-inflected grooves and string flourishes.

The lush arrangements highlight his sophistication as a songwriter – ‘Impossible’ comes on like ABBA gone synthwave – if sometimes verging towards the saccharine with repeated exposure. Yet this latest collection finds C Duncan in rude health.

6/10

Words: Felix Rowe

Dig it? Dig deeper: Sufjan Stevens, Iron & Wine, BC Camplight

