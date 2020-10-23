BTS Smash 'Butter' Out Of The Park

Each new release from BTS is a truly global process.

There's a reason the video for new single 'Butter' opens with a cinema-like credit for Big Hit Entertainment - the process is truly akin to a Hollywood blockbuster.

In all, songwriters such as Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry, Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz, and Sebastian Garcia are credited on the release, while the video employed a host of top creatives.

If it's an orchestra, then BTS are truly the conductors - what emerges is a sure-fire summer smash, an English language single that fans across the globe will adore.

Slick and expertly pieced together, 'Butter' utilises airy but punchy production, with its light-footed percussive interplay weaving its way around the superbly choreographed visualiser.

Out now, it's perhaps the year's only pop masterpiece to shout out their mums, with BTS proving that - as ever - family comes first.

A delicious, immediately addictive return, 'Butter' places BTS further into a league of their own - tune in now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.