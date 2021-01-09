Breeze - Only Up

Toronto’s Breeze - aka producer Josh Korody - has dropped ‘Only Up’, a sophomore record that proves his career is following the titular trajectory. With a huge imprint from various decades of British music, the LP evades solidifying into one sound or movement but pulls from the celebrated scenes of post-punk, electropop and psychedelia to find its own cathartic identity.

With beats galore immediately following a subtle prelude, Korody embraces the first sounds that came to his mind - having written, recorded and mixed the entirety of the album in just two weeks, the talented Canadian has a clear talent for throwing decades of influences into a melting pot and extracting a carefully curated serum of distortion that pushes several genres to their limits in the best way possible.

Each track is a standout for distinct reasons, but the slick guitar lines and strong synths of ‘Hard Boiled Wonderland’ sound like sonics straight from the experimental goth-rock of the 1980s. This song follows ‘Ecstasy On Keele Street’, a simultaneously relaxed and euphoric experience - just like the intended effects of the described substance - that glides smooth vocals over interwoven layers of whirling rhythm and relentless percussion.

The focus on instrumental chaos and experimentation is clear across the record and although this can make it hard to decipher thematic meaning, the challenge is certainly an enjoyable one. The penultimate track ‘Don’t Cry’ has the most obvious and heartfelt meaning instilled, providing an absorbing and mellow soundscape that commentates the tragedy of watching a friend fall from the heights of artistry through cancellation.

Utilising the help of such friends has clearly been a vital contribution towards the Breeze project, as ‘Only Up’ features a string of cameos and uncredited offerings from notable Torontonian artists; this album is a showcase of their collective talent and musical capability.

This second full-length drop from Korody is certainly edgy and eccentric, but it will appeal to those pushing their tastes forward as well as others looking to reflect on their own distinguished and experienced palette. It’s truly miraculous that this experience formed in just eight days of work, and the engrossing journey passes by just as fast - if you survived the voyage, you’ll be pressing repeat immediately.

8/10

Dig this? Dig deeper! Working Men’s Club, Viagra Boys, Crystal Castles

Words: Finlay Holden

- - -

- - -