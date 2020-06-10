Bree Runway - 2000AND4EVA

Fiery, dauntless and impassioned, three profound words that best describe this vibrant and nostalgic testament to ‘destructive pop’. Hailing from East London, Bree Runway is an established artist who’s reputable for her exhilarating and barrier-breaking wave of sound. Empowering young men and women all over the world with her unapologetic approach, the modern renaissance has curated a nine-track mixtape that embodies the wild and zealous vibrations of the noughties.

Clocking in at just over 17 minutes long with an impressive slew of features from Yung Baby Tate, Malibu Miitch and Rico Nasty, not to mention one of Bree Runway’s most-cherished icons Missy Elliott, the London native has used her ever-growing platform to touch on various topics including colourism, stereotypes for Black women in the music industry and more. Filled from start to finish with an assortment of flavoursome textures and complex layers, ‘2000AND4EVA’ is set to represent the new generation of ‘the Black female in pop’; Bree Runway has took it in her stride to dismantle the narrative and pave a lane of her own.

Opening the mixtape with the rolling licks of an electric guitar, ‘APESHIT’ instantly emerges you into a Rockstar-esc realm. Bursting through with a bouncing and anthemic energy, the female force laces the backdrop with an unquestionable female prowess enriched with a roaring confidence and sass. Swiftly transitioning into a rhythmic and hip-moving breakdown, Bree Runway unleashes a run of infectious bars all whist boasting her ability to switch up her flow. Effortlessly moving into the distorted sounds of ‘LITTLE NOKIA’, this track is embellished with roaring guitars that play as a seamless contrast against Bree’s slick vocals and seeping harmonies.

Having co-written all eight tracks alongside some of the industry’s highly talented producers including Moon Willis, LIOHN, Finn Keane and more, Bree Runway has been able to capture a sound fit for every personality. Shining a luminous light on diversity, ‘2000AND4EVA’ weaves a warm essence of inclusivity from start to finish.

Calling on one of her biggest idols for ‘ATM’, this is without a doubt one of the stand-out tracks from the mixtape. Clearing the way for an anthemic, infectious and bold hook, this track is filled with a piercing energy from the onset. Brimming with cinematic effects, Bree Runway and Missy Elliott go back to back on this bad b chant! However, that wasn’t the powerhouse’s only feature, enlisting American hit-makers Maliibu Mitch and Yung Baby Tate, both ‘DAMN DANIEL’ and ‘GUCCI’ are filled with a seductive and commanding feel that are bound to leave you up and moving.

Paying a heart-felt and moving tribute to her late friend, ‘NICOLE THEA AND BABY REIGN’, this track slows things down for a second as the East Londoner unveils a more vulnerable and warming side to her. Encouraging her listeners to feel-out the pain behind the loss of a loved one; clocking in at just over one minute long, Bree’s angelic vocal tone and wordsmith take centre stage as she sings; “I’ll see you on the other side / This pain I know will pass us by / I know that all these tears will dry”.

Weaving in and out of the warm reggae rhythms that illustrate ‘ROLLS ROYCE’, we find ourselves stumbling out of the mixtape through the crunching sounds of the ‘NO SIR FREESTYLE’. Embodying the meaning of reckless, this potent cut smoothly shifts into ‘LITTLE NOKIA’ featuring no other than pop-rap queen Rico Nasty. Bouncing off each other’s thrilling energy, this collaboration serves at the ultimate powerful link up.

In creating a bold, dynamic and cohesive body of work, this mixtape only solidifies Bree Runway’s rise to fame. Having re-written the rule book and put her own stamp on music, the luminary is proving herself as one to watch this coming 2021.

8/10

Words: Elle Evans

