Bodega - Endless Scroll

After winning over crowds at SXSW and the Great Escape, art punks Bodega come out with all guns blazing on their debut.

With most of its members drawn from the city’s film and art spheres, much of ‘Endless Scroll’ is rooted in New York. Sometimes recalling Frank O’Hara’s ‘I do this, I do that’ poems at their most irreverent, Bodega’s lyrics are at once more socially engaged; on ‘Can’t Knock The Hustle’ they don’t just drink smoothies, they remark on how absurd it is that such a fruity concoction costs nine dollars.

Inevitably, the Internet figures too, with lines as droll as “I touch myself while staring at your chat text box” provided by speech synthesis. The group’s “self-critique is the best critique” mantra means they rarely sound catty.

There is a definite note of weariness, though, as on ‘Charlie’. But ‘I Am Not A Cinephile’ is an enjoyable power-chord romp - the group, which previously existed as Bodega Bay, still manage to sound peppy.

‘Endless Scroll’ is 14 snappy, spirited and occasionally incantatory songs. The Parquet Courts comparisons are ineluctable - it was recorded with Austin Brown on the tape machine used for ‘Light Up Gold’, after all - but Bodega can easily stand up on their own on the strength of this.

