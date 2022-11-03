BODEGA - Broken Equipment

Anarchic art-punks BODEGA garnered people's attention with 2018's debut album 'Endless Scroll,' a groove-fueled dissection of modern life delivered with smartass sneer. The following year's 'Shiny New Model' EP saw the group tightening their sound, leading us to this stellar sophomore effort. Evoking the post-punk revival of the early noughties, the band answers the question, 'What if The Strokes and The B-52's had a baby?'. Dripping with unmistakable New York cool while rocking enough humour to avoid coming off like indie dickheads of yore, BODEGA are the audio equivalent of your well-read but slightly off-kilter mate.

While the group takes influence from some of N.Y.'s heroes, the themes they tackle are very much today's. Media gentrification, the demands of a self-help lifestyle, and social media's ability to turn us against one another all appear over the album's 12 tracks. It's a testament to the band that this never becomes dour or preachy. The opposite is true, frontman Bodega Ben and fellow co-founder Nikki Belfingo firing off infectious reports from the front line of this weird age.

With 'Broken Equipment' BODEGA has transformed from a band to watch to something truly exciting indeed. Any early album of the year contender for those who like their music as sharp as a knife.

8/10

Words: Sam Walker-Smart

Dig It? Dig Deeper: Snapped Ankles, Yard Act, Talking Heads

