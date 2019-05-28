Birds Of Prey - OST

The highly anticipated all-female supervillain movie ‘Birds of Prey’ released on Friday, making headlines across the internet for being a great instalment in the DC Comics heroes franchise. In an ideal world, such an incredible production will be matched by an even better soundtrack, reflecting the explosive, unhinged storyline.

Luckily that’s exactly what we got with ‘Birds Of Prey: The Album’. Having an all-female cast for a movie is an incredible feat as it is. However, to have an all-female album, with some of the most important global voices in contemporary music, is arguably an even greater achievement.

Everyone from Halsey, Normani and Summer Walker, to Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat is here, each empowering track capturing the chaotic nature of the movie. Production is just as important as the artists too - the use of overpowered bass, for example, creating a sense of the menacing mindset the film’s characters find themselves in, fighting for their lives while enjoying the havoc it brings.

Harely Quinn (performed by Margot Robbie) is the star of the show when it comes to the movie, her wacko and unpredictable character emphasised by tracks like ‘Experiment On Me’ (Halsey) and ‘Diamonds’ (Megan Thee Stallion and Normani), as they propel that sense of madness Harley Quinn experiences after her breakup with the Joker.

‘Diamonds’ is the first song to sample ‘Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend’ by Marilyn Monroe, making for a modern spin on an old classic. Performed by two of the most exciting female artists of the last few years, it’s the standout moment of this entire 15 track album. Elsewhere there are fresh takes on 1950s Dean Martin classics, fierce hypnotic beats, even nu-metal inflections from Halsey with her manic track produced by Bring Me The Horizon.

This project is an incredible sonic companion to the motion picture, both of which show the world the power of an all-female roster, exploding with creative dexterity.

7/10

Words: Ramy Abousetta

- - -

- - -

