Big Thief - Two Hands

During an interview earlier this year, Big Thief front woman Adrianne Lenker explained that what drives her the most is being constantly aware of the fact that she’s alive; that she exists and so does everything else.

Through moments of gut-wrenching intimacy and thunderous intensity, ‘Two Hands’ confirms that.

Sister album to the celestial ‘U.F.O.F’, released earlier this year, this record – the “earth twin” as the band describes it – is a raw, primitive nod to the planet we inhabit and our connection to it.

Be it the transcendent nature of so many of their songs or Lenker’s spellbinding authenticity, listening to Big Thief is an otherworldly experience, and ‘Two Hands’ is stunning.

8/10

Words: Maya Rose Radcliffe

Dig it? Dig deeper: Aldous Harding, Stella Donnelly, Julia Jacklin

