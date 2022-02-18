Big K.R.I.T. - Digital Roses Don't Die

Big K.R.I.T. has always been an all-rounder. The Mississippi figure is perhaps the South’s leading rapper, with his decade-long run emphasising versatility at every corner. He’s also a noted producer, but on loved up new album ‘Digital Roses Don’t Die’ he located a new form of expression – R&B.

As ever, though, it’s a fragmented, distorted, highly unique take on the sound. Indeed, ‘Digital Roses Don’t Die’ may dial back the actual rapping, but Big K.R.I.T. still operates on complex flows, the rhythmic patterns underneath his words powered by his forceful mic control.

‘Southside Of The Moon’ is a stuttering intro, but early anthem ‘Show U Right’ sets the pace: studio elasticity, P-Funk elements, and Big K.R.I.T. in control. ‘Just 4 U’ is touching and heartfelt, while ‘Would It Matter’ is a punchy post-Valentines gift for his amore. - That said, it’s not all Hallmark card romance. Very much a hip-hop love letter, the album features double entendres galore, ranging from ‘Cum Out 2 Play’ to ‘Rhode Clean’ – you’d best believe Big K.R.I.T. is going to show you a good time…

Largely restricting his rapping to the interludes, the playful, R&B soaked performances don’t quite handle the hefty 17 track weight on display here. Latter highlights such as ‘Wet Lashes & Shot Glasses’ may depict a Hollywood lifestyle, but ‘It’s All Over Now’ and ‘All The Time’ are marked by excess and a lack of precision.

A noble experiment, ‘Digital Roses Don’t Die’ displays an artist willing to stretch, willing to take risks. He never names the source of his adoration, but the real winners here are Big K.R.I.T.’s fans.

7/10

Words: Robin Murray

