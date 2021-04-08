Benny Sings - Music

Now on his ninth studio album, Benny Sings has brought his usual sunny disposition to an LP that revels in pure pop songwriting. From the delicate piano notes of the opening track â€˜Nobodyâ€™s Faultâ€™, to the groove-filled drums of closer â€˜Musicâ€™, Singsâ€™ endless positivity and charm abound.

What defines much of this album is the star-studded collaborative spirit that runs throughout it. A loner by his own description, Sings actively sought out collaborative opportunities in order to create 'Music'. The result is a testament to the formidable reputation the singer-songwriter has established since his debut in 2003, with the likes of Tom Misch, Mac DeMarco and Emily King all contributing features to the album.

Standout tracks across the 10 song LP include â€˜Here It Comesâ€™, â€˜Rolled Upâ€™ and â€˜Miraclesâ€™. â€˜Here It Comesâ€™ sees Benny sing on his own for one of the few times across the album, dealing out laid back lyricism and infectious synth lines in equal measure. On â€˜Rolled Upâ€™ Mac DeMarco brings his instantly recognisable vocals to a track that lilts to and fro at the elegant whim of Sings himself. This walking pace classic is then given the perfect elevation when followed by â€˜Lost Againâ€™, the purest breeze of summer to sweep through the album. â€˜Miraclesâ€™ is arguably the best track from 'Music', however. Replete with bright gospel-style vocals, lush strings and an indefatigable groove, the guest features of Emily King and Kelsey Gonzales (The Free Nationals) play out in perfect harmony.

'Music' is an album that shines its brightest light on Sings himself. Often lending his talents to the work of others - including Rex Orange Countyâ€™s â€˜Loving Is Easyâ€™ and Free Nationalsâ€™ â€˜Apartmentâ€™ - Sings often had to be comfortable on the sidelines. 'Music', however, sees this prolific musician finally move centre stage.

8/10

Words: Ben Miles

