Benjamin Francis Leftwich - To Carry A Whale

A decade into his career with Dirty Hit, we know roughly what to expect from London-based Yorkshireman and well-established artist Benjamin Francis Leftwich. The 31-year-old is a master at sculpting gentle soundscapes that deliver raw reflections with wavering vocals and understated instrumentals, and he continues to deliver upon these expectations with his fourth record, ‘To Carry A Whale’.

The records name is as heavy as the songs contained within; taking his first steps forward as a sober man, the titular mammal represents the weight of alcoholism that Benjamin lugs onward following a stint in rehab in 2018. As he eloquently phrases, “a whale is heavy to carry. It’s gonna hurt you to carry it. But it’s also beautiful, and it’s a miracle to be able to carry all that at all.”

Utilising a sound we’re used to, Benjamin continues to operate at the forefront of a movement he could be said to have instigated – softly spoken men performing with low-key acoustic guitars. This time around, production from Sam Duckworth (Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly) as well as Eg White (Adele, Sam Smith) brings forth a crisp and clear sound. This appropriate collaboration radiates an open aura of honestly that’s built word by word, line by line.

Ditching a focus on proving poetic ability and instead honing in on a surrender to emotion and staying to himself, Leftwich crafts songs founded in genuine experiences that are often namechecked à la ‘Sydney, 2013’. The soundscape is nothing particularly innovative, but he’s not pretending to present a dramatic switch-up here. A gentle tone maintains a softness and fragility that is consistent across his discography.

A genuine sense of gratitude and appreciation of life itself is made deafeningly clear even in the more sombre and dark moments on this record, which again reveals his newfound attitude. Serving up an audible ‘chill pill’, ‘To Carry A Whale’ is sure to bring comfort to many by exposing a distinct rawness that reflects an essential form of self-development. As Leftwich describes, “My heart has always been in the songs. Now my head is in them as well.”

7/10

Words: Finlay Holden

