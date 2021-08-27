Becky Hill - Only Honest On The Weekend

Bewdley-born Becky Hill has bridged the gap between modern pop and old school club classics in her 15-track album ‘Only Honest On The Weekend’. From young humble beginnings, performing in pubs, open mic nights and The Voice, Hill has truly grafted her way to the top. Having achieved title of second most streamed female solo artist in Spotify UK 2019-20 and hailed by Annie Mac as “one of the finest voices in pop music today” her album is sheer evidence for why the hype keeps on giving.

You can expect to hear dance music in its realest form, from modern synth-pop to disco, soul and funk, the versatility of the album will produce mass adoration. With regards to the words depicted, each song narrates a story with outright authenticity from Hill’s own life. All can relate to the painful break-ups, make-ups and the predicaments that arose from life during lockdown. It is a breathtakingly ambitious collection of songs that have been written over Hill’s remarkable journey to the point she is at now.

Provocative opening track ‘I Got You’ instantly entices you into the rest of the album. Hill sings with a fiery warmth, she is not shy of telling it how it is “Let those fuckers know I got a taste for blood, wherever you go, whatever you do, I got you”.

Track five ‘Remember’ was co-produced by David Guetta, an immediate catchy staple for pop DJs. Up next is a mellow tune ‘Perfect People’ which breaks up the album nicely. It is stripped back and sincere. Piano chords soothingly dance which leads to a crescendo of a beautiful string arrangement and complimentary backing vocals to Hill’s strong, heartfelt voice. All exhibiting her adaptability.

In a statement Hill expressed: “I wanted people to see different sides of me. I’m known for my voice and that’s what ties the tracks together, but it’s not all big, belting vocals. There are intimate songs where I sing softly. You can hear when I’m pissed off, but also when I’m feeling confused or overwhelmed. Some of it will come as a surprise.”

To make it even more tantalizing, ‘Only Honest On The Weekend’ has some sensational guest artists ranging from 220 Kid to Banx & Ranx, Shift K3Y, S1mba, Sigala and Topic. The faultless production comes from a diverse scope of producers from MJ Cole to Lost Boy. Listen now!

7/10

Words: Caitlin Sibthorpe

