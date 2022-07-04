BANKS - Serpentina

Jillian Rose Banks, commonly referred to as BANKS, continues to push the envelope. Her fourth album ‘Serpentina’ bursts with character, her true persona visible as she sheds off her skin like a true serpent. Multi-layered and filled with enigma, BANKS steps away from expectations to deliver a creative masterpiece.

The reinvention of herself is witnessed throughout the album, her numerous new layers explored. Her opening track, ‘Misunderstood’ is punchy and cutthroat, emphasising her newfound freedoms. Reverb meets piano chords, all while complementing her voice. Do not misunderstand her message; BANKS has secured herself as a creative musician, bringing in numerous different and unique styles of music. From sultry whispers to loud moans, she is multifaceted in her talents, creating spellbinding and somewhat intoxicating sounds of passion. Bouncing from isolated vocals to the creepy yet somewhat fitting alien-like sounds in ‘Holding Back’, BANKS continuously emphasises her individual character, playing on her multi-dimensional talent.

Yet, she doesn’t stay in her dangerous, creepy, and exciting space too long. Instead, powerful bass-driven choruses blend into heart-wrenching verses. ‘Serpentina’ is littered with slow piano ballads that pull at heartstrings as BANKS bares her heart on her sleeve. Take the track ‘Burn’ dripping with emotion as BANKS opens herself to her listeners and takes them on an emotional journey. Her vocals sit clear, pristine, and uninterrupted, her lyricisms powerful. Her soft, sweet laugh at the end of ‘I Still Love You’ is humanising, showcasing her playful side.

Banks is delicate yet complex, soft-spoken yet brash, unable to be tied down to one sound or genre. She works to float and slither across sounds, creating pop ballads while maintaining an alternative vibe. Throw in an R&B twist, hidden under layers of harmonies, and you have ‘Serpentina’.

BANKS has curated her own individual and authentic sound, that speaks of her creativity and passion. Furthermore, ‘Serpentina’ speaks to her craft, elevating her talents as a musician as she sheds through her layers and births a new and transformed performer.

8/10

Words: Cora Jordan

