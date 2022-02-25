Bakar - Nobody's Home

Since arriving on the music scene back in 2015, North London artist Bakar has accumulated a loyal fan base through the success of tunes ‘Hell n Back’, ‘Small Town Girl’ and ‘Stop Selling Her Drugs’. The 28-year-old songwriter and model has left fans eagerly awaiting new music over the last year, finally meeting these musical needs by returning with his debut album ‘Nobody’s Home’.

‘Nobody’s Home’, released under record label Black Butter, features single ‘NW3’ which was released in January. Serving as the 12th track on a list of 14, the single, like the rest of the Zach Nahome produced record, showcases Bakar’s unique style.

Fusing indie rock, alt pop, ravey elements, and SoundCloud rap developments may sound like a strange concoction – but ‘Nobody’s Home’ proves how each genre can complement each other – a testament to the songwriter’s artistry.

The album opens with ‘Noun’. Bakar’s distinctive vocal can be heard over gentle guitar strings. Emerging into rap, he accounts “feeling more yellow than a San Pellegrino” amongst other wistful and visceral lyrics.

Alongside its opening number, ‘Nobody’s Home’ features tracks that hold melancholic, pensive sounds and lyrics which may render emotion – including the beautifully composed ‘Not from Here’, ‘Alone Again’ and ‘Runaway’.

Another lyrically stunning tune is ‘Gotham’, featuring songstress Celeste. Arguably an album highlight, the penultimate track on the album carries a heavy synth throughout with effervescent drums that accompany Bakar and Celeste as they account feelings of being “stuck in their ways” and “going insane”.

Throughout a collection of moving gems that have the potential to evoke heartbreak, ‘Nobody’s Home’ also houses contagious jams that speak to Bakar’s take on the infectious nature of indie rock. Fourth track ‘Reclaim!’ is upbeat and spirited, featuring an array of colour that can also be found on ‘Youthenasia’, ‘Not From Here’ and already released single ‘The Mission’.

Like his previous work, Bakar’s gift for surprising listeners by adding unique flare to his music is heard throughout. Sixth track on the album ‘GP’ is stylistically a fun and catchy use of instruments, but lyrically describes deep self-deprecating and heavily emotional themes. This level of honesty is weaved throughout the record, which certainly lives up to fan expectations.

8/10

Words: Isabella Miller

- - -

- - -