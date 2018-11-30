Aurora - A Different Kind Of Human

Norwegian singer Aurora delivers a free-flowing collection of pop tracks on her third album ‘A Different Kind Of Human’ which further elevate her previous critical acclaim.

Opening with ‘The River’ a feathery, soft track with a rock-solid message about male suicide rates, which seamlessly blends into ‘Animal’, a soaring instrumental that highlights the young singer’s crystal-clear vocals.

Aurora consistently plays to her lyrical strength, as meaningful words - packaged masterfully in catchy soundscapes - make a home within the listeners psyche. Whether on the graceful ‘Dance On The Moon’ or the poetic, slow build ‘Daydreamer’ there is a story that demands to be heard.

The first highlight comes in the form of ‘Hunger’. A folk-tinged track that lifts the so far quiet mood of the production, it begs for a repeat before the surreal mood of ‘Soulless Creature’ takes over. ‘Mothership’ is the most memorable piece of the 11-track production., as its transcendental sonics and the beautiful whispers of vocal talent from Aurora leave everyone floating on a cloud.

The up-tempo ‘Apple Tree’ which comes next and the anthemic sound of final track ‘The Seed’ make for an unforgettable end which rounds off an album that is largely a work of musical genius.

But ‘'A Different Kind Of Human’ is not without failings as the flat, monotonous stylings of ‘In Bottles’ and the grating lyrics, and jarringly autotuned, robotic vocals title track ‘A Different Kind Of Human’ dampen its wonderful melody.

Even as the production’s impact dips in the midst of playtime, when the final note of ‘The Seed’ plays what’s left in one’s memory is only the good, and for that Aurora’s latest album succeeds.

7/10

Words: Malvika Padin

