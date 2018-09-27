Auntie Flo - Radio Highlife

Auntie Flo is a man of the earth. His new project, ‘Radio Highlife’ takes you on a cross planet expedition, reliving deeply personal moments from Russia to Senegal and everything in between.

Inspired by years of travel in search of global sounds, this project moulds culture and experience into a warm, coherent and always uplifting body of work.

The record offers brief snapshots into different pockets of the world through field recordings and skits from locals. One moment we groove through Cuba, the next we dance in Cape Town. Rooted in percussive expression and tribal energy, 'Radio Highlife' is a joyous whistle stop tour through Planet Earth.

8/10

Words: Angus McKeon

